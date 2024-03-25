With Hill and Pietrangelo out, Golden Knights take fight for Wildcard spot to St. Louis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights finished off their four-game home stand with a 4-2 win over Columbus, where Jack Eichel tallied his 500th NHL career point.

Monday night, the Knights begin an important road trip, but will do so without two key players.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo did not travel with the team to St. Louis and is expected to miss his fourth straight game due to an illness.

Goaltender Adin Hill also did not travel with the team, head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Morning Skate on Monday, and they are unsure how long he will be out.

Bruce Cassidy says Adin Hill is not with the team and they are unsure how long he will be out. https://t.co/8ZJRNqfhrj — Rochelle Richards (@RoRichards24) March 25, 2024

The team recalled goalie Jiri Patera from the Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday to serve as backup to Logan Thompson.

The Knights have won three of their last four games and are looking to extend their two-game winning streak over the Blues Monday as the two teams fight for the second Wildcard spot. The Blues trail the Knights by four points.

Tuesday, the Golden Knights are right back on the ice against the Nashville Predators, who hold a five-point lead over them for the first Wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Monday night's matchup starts at 5 p.m. and can be watched on Vegas 34 or streamed on KnightTime+

Pregame coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.