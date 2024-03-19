Without Pietrangelo, Golden Knights fall to Lightning on home ice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were without one of their star defensemen Tuesday night as they looked to secure a win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at T-Mobile Arena. Ultimately the Lightning took home the win, beating the Knights 5-3 Tuesday night at home.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told media following morning skate that Alex Pietrangelo will be out of the lineup due to an illness and is considered day-to-day.

Nic Hague, who was recently a healthy scratch on Sunday, will play in Pietrangelo’s absence with Noah Hanifin.

Live game updates from Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters below.

3rd

Lightning goal - 4:52 Tampa Bay's Brayden Point scores a power play goal to let the Lightning retake the lead, up 3-2 early in the 3rd.

VGK goal - 8:16: Ben Hutton shoots and scores from the top of the slot to tie the game back up at 3.

Lightning goal - 12:14: Brayden Point scores again to give Tampa the lead back. Lightning on top of Knights 4-3 late in the final frame.

VGK unsuccessful PP - 14:23: Golden Knights unable to capitalize with a Lightning player in the box, Vegas moving to 0-3 on power plays for the night.

Lightning goal - 1:09: Tampa's Nikita Kucherov scores an empty net goal to ice the game.

FINAL: Golden Knights fall to Lightning 5-3

2nd

VGK unsuccessful PP - 4:14: With a Lightning player in the box for high-sticking against Ben Hutton, Knights are unable to take advantage and move to 0-2 on power plays for the night.

VGK successful PK - 11:36: After Brayden McNabb is slapped with two minutes for tripping, the Knights prevent Tampa from scoring. Lightning move to 0-2 on power plays as well.

VGK goal - 16:52: Brett Howden scores his sixth goal of the season with Keegan Kolesar on the assist to tie the game up at 2.

End of 2nd - Vegas and Tampa tied at 2.

1st

VGK starters: Adin Hill draws the start in goal. Starting forward line is Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault. Starting defenseman pair with Pietrangelo out is Noah Hanifin and Nic Hague.

VGK goal - 1:14 in: Jonathan Marchessault scores the 38th goal of his season. Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel on the assist. Vegas takes an early 1-0 lead.

Lightning goal - 7:00: Anthony Cirelli scores a short-handed goal to let Tampa knot things up at 1 in the first frame.

Lightning goal - 10:36: Anthony Duclair scores on Hill to give Tampa their first lead. Vegas trails 2-1 midway through the 1st.

End of 1st - Tampa leads 2-1.

More on VGK entering Tuesday night's game

The Knights are heading into the last stretch of the season with a healthy roster, with the exception of captain Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl.

Stone is on long-term injured reserve after suffering a lacerated spleen late last month.

Hertl, who was acquired from the San Jose Sharks right before the trade deadline, is still recovering from knee surgery on Feb. 12. In his introduction to the media last week, Hertl said he hopes to be back on the ice soon.

Fifteen games remain for the Knights this season as they fight to hold onto a playoff spot. They're tied for fourth with the L.A. Kings in the Pacific Division and hold a four-point lead in the second wild card over the St. Louis Blues.