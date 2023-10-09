What to know before heading to a Vegas Golden Knights home game for 2023-24 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the official broadcast partner for the Vegas Golden Knights, we want to ensure you're prepared to head to a home game.

SCHEDULE: NHL and Vegas Golden Knights release 2023-2024 schedule

Home games for the Knights are held at T-Mobile Arena. If you're parking on game day, the arena provides prepaid parking, UBER, Lyft or rideshare at the Excalibur northwest lot, RTC and the Las Vegas Monorail.

RTC continues its Game Day Express. The rides are $4 round-trip for home games of the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV Rebels football. There are numerous pick-up locations.

T-Mobile Arena officials emphasize that MGM Resorts is cashless for event parking, and prepaid parking is available up until 7 hours before the start of the game.

Walking is also possible from New York-New York, ARIA, Park MGM and Excalibur.

Officials with the arena say bags are manually screened and cannot exceed 5 by 9 by 2 inches. The arena does offer Binbox lockers located on Toshiba Plaza adjacent to Allegiant Stage. Pricing starts at $20, according to T-Mobile Arena's website, and no cash is accepted.

Bag check opens at the same time as arena doors for each event and closes 45 minutes post-event.

The arena has a no-re-entry policy. All bags that remain after bag check are returned to the Lost and Found. This form is available to report a lost item.

No professional photography is allowed. Weapons, coolers, seat cushions or booster seats, flashlights, laser pointers, laptops and outside food and beverages are also not allowed.

Signs are allowed but cannot exceed 11 by 17 inches or be attached to a pole stick. A full list of prohibited items at T-Mobile Arena and Toshiba Plaza can be found here.

T-Mobile Arena also listed directions to get to the arena from most casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and parts of Southern Nevada on their website. It's located at Tropicana Avenue and S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Armory is also located to the right of the main entrance and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Doors for home games typically open about an hour and 15 minutes before the game starts. For those that arrive early, officials encourage fans to hang out at Toshiba Plaza for food, games and live entertainment.

Can't make it to a game or missed out on buying a ticket? Find ways to watch all of the team's non-nationally exclusive games here. Vegas 34 was created as part of a broadcast partnership between the team and Scripps Sports.