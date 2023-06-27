NHL and Vegas Golden Knights release 2023-2024 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today marks two weeks since the Vegas Golden Knights won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Now, the team is looking ahead. The National Hockey League and Golden Knights have released the schedule for the 2023-2024 season.

According to the schedule, VGK will start the season at home and raise the first Stanley Cup banner at T-Mobile Arena as they host the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 10. Additional details regarding the first game will be released at a later date.

National Hockey League

The team's longest homestand will kick off on Jan. 11 and run through Jan. 20. The team's longest road trip will be from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22 as well as Feb. 24 to March 4. The All-Star break is scheduled for Feb. 24 to March 4 with festivities taking place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

On New Year's Day, the Vegas Golden Knights will take on Seattle again as part of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic. That will be at T-Mobile Park, which is home of the Seattle Mariners. It's the second time VGK has played outdoors after the team played in the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

Hey guys, you ready to let the dogs out? And by dogs, we mean the 2023-2024 schedule 😜 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/gQUlmGzGtk — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 27, 2023

Golden Knights officials said a limited number of full-season ticket memberships are currently available for the team's 45 home games. That includes preseason and regular season games at T-Mobile Arena.

"After our historic and memorable run as 2023 Stanley Cup Champions, excitement surrounding Golden Knights hockey has never been higher," said Golden Knights Chief Ticketing Officer Todd Pollock. "We are pleased to announce the release of a very limited allotment of season tickets for the 2023-24 season starting at just $55 per game, which will be available until July 9, while supplies last. At that time, season ticket pricing will increase by 5% for all memberships so fans are encourage to secure the best seats at our best prices now."

The team said information regarding single-game tickets and information about broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date. You can see the full schedule below or on the Golden Knights website.

Counting down the days until we’re back on the ice 🤩 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/hearB5baQQ — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 27, 2023

National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights