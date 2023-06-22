Vegas Golden Knights to play four games straight at T-Mobile Arena during preseason

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have announced their preseason schedule Thursday for the 2023-24 NHL campaign.

"The 2023 Stanley Cup Championswill open preseason play on the road with consecutive games on Sunday, September 24 in San Jose and Monday, September 25 in Colorado," officials with the team said.

The Knights plan to play four games straight in Las Vegas starting Sept. 27 with the first team being the Los Angeles Kings.

The preseason will end Oct. 7 in Los Angeles before the regular season starts. It will be the team's 7th official year as a franchise in the NHL.

The full schedule is listed here:

