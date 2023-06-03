NHL unveils logo for the 2024 Winter Classic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Hockey League has unveiled the logos for events in 2023 and 2024, which includes the 2024 Winter Classic where the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken will face each other. That's scheduled for New Year's Day at T-Mobile Park, which is where the Seattle Mariners play.

All new vibes for the NHL events in 2023-24. 😎



Presenting @Honda as our 🇺🇸 and @Rogers as our 🇨🇦 partner for the 2024 #NHLAllStar Weekend. pic.twitter.com/TCAneXYNVR — NHL (@NHL) June 3, 2023

According to NHL officials, the design features a compass pointing to the Pacific Northwest, water because it surrounds Seattle and piers have "become a unique element of the city's character", and nautical rope to highlight the city's rich coastal history.

This will be the 15th Winter Classic and will be the first time that either team has played in the event. NHL officials said they're expecting more than 40,000 hockey fans to show for the event. Along with the game, the league will also host a free, two-day fan festival including an appearance by the Stanley Cup trophy.

However, this won't be the Golden Knights first time playing outside. VGK was part of the 2021 NHL Outdoors event at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe. They dropped that game 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche.