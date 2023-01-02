Vegas Golden Knights to play in 2024 NHL Winter Classic vs. Seattle Kraken

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Next year's NHL Winter Classic will feature the Vegas Golden Knights.

The annual outdoor hockey tradition is coming to the west coast in 2024 and will feature the NHL's two newest teams: the VGK vs. the Seattle Kraken.

It's scheduled for New Year's Day at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. It will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S., the Golden Knights shared Monday in a news release.

This will be the Golden Knights' second Winter Classic appearance. 2021's contest at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort saw the VGK fall 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche. It's the first Winter Classic appearance for the Kraken, who began play in the 2021-22 season.

The NHL began the Winter Classic tradition in 2008, with the first game held in Buffalo.

VGK owns the best record in the Pacific Division as of Monday. They've met the Kraken six times in program history and are 5-1-0 against Seattle, "including a perfect 3-0-0 record when playing in Seattle," the Golden Knights organization noted. The two teams are scheduled to meet next on April 11 in Vegas and in Seattle on April 13 to conclude the 2022-23 regular season.

Ticketing information for the 2024 Winter Classic "will be announced when available," the Golden Knights stated. Those interested in Winter Classic news and updates can sign up for the latest information at nhl.com.

