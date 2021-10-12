Watch
T-Mobile Arena updates bag policy ahead of Vegas Golden Knights season

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas updated its bag policy ahead of the NHL season kicking off.
Posted at 11:46 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 02:57:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — T-Mobile Arena has updated its bag policy for NHL games ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights season home opener on Oct. 12.

No bags or backpacks will be permitted into the arena on game days except for small clutches and wallets, according to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Those items cannot exceed 5 by 9 by 2 inches and will be manually screened at the entrance.

The change is said to be at the request of the NHL.

KNIGHTLY FORECAST FOR THE HOME OPENER ON OCT. 12:

Knightly forecast for Oct. 12, 2021

