T-Mobile Arena updates bag policy ahead of Vegas Golden Knights season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — T-Mobile Arena has updated its bag policy for NHL games ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights season home opener on Oct. 12.

No bags or backpacks will be permitted into the arena on game days except for small clutches and wallets, according to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Those items cannot exceed 5 by 9 by 2 inches and will be manually screened at the entrance.

The change is said to be at the request of the NHL.

