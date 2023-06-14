VGK Stanley Cup championship shirts printed by same company who designed VGK, Elvis inspired shirt

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are the new champions of hockey, and since the takeover of the Stanley Cup, new merchandise has been rolling out for the past 24 hours.

KTNV first introduced Nu World Graphics, a custom shirt printing company responsible for designing the VGK and Elvis inspired shirt early June.

Now, the company is making championship shirts, and the owner of the company, Tyler Vingino says his dreams have become a reality.

"As soon as you found out the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup, what happened here at your shop?" asked KTNV anchor, Abel Garcia.

"The minute we won, the team called me right away and said, 'hey, we need to print some shirts,' and that's exactly what we did," Vingino said.

From the moment the team won, Vingino says he got his team ready to start the process, the design created by a local graphic designer was given the green light by the team.

"We have the world champions text at the top, Vegas Golden Knights at the bottom, the knight in the middle, and as you can see in the constellations, with all the teams we beat in the playoffs," he said.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, the printing began.

Black shirts thrown on the machine, print screen with design in place, then the colors. First two shades of white to make it pop.

"The finale, the Golden Knight on there, know we use the metallic gold," he said.

Vingino said since the knights won their new title as champions, about 800 shirts have been printed and taken to City National Arena. Vingino is using another local business called Textisle to help meet the demand for the shirts.

"It is surreal, it is a dream to be able to print for the VGK and now the Stanley Cup champs," he said. "Who are in our backyard and it's amazing who wouldn't want to print for them."