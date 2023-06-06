The man behind the design: Las Vegas icon meets Vegas Golden Knights for thousands to wear

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nothing says Las Vegas like Elvis, and nothing says "Vegas Golden Knights" like a t-shirt with the image of the King of Rock N' Roll.

We have all seen the iconic design, the initial "VGK" replacing Elvis Presley's hair.

Nu World Graphics Vegas Golden Knights replace Elvis Presley's hair in iconic graphic tee.

KTNV's Abel Garcia caught up with the shirt designer who says it only took him 24-hours to come up with this unique design for the team.

Many fans were caught wearing the design at watch parties and attending games at The Fortress. It's also showcased at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer, Eric Tosi, was also wearing it.

Isaac Palestino, the lead graphic designer at Nu World Graphics is the man responsible for the design.

He says the Golden Knights reached out to them asking for a new design, and 12 hours later, it was complete.

"They recently reached out to us for the playoffs to come up with designs that encapsulate the tradition that the team has in the locker room, of putting on the wig and the sunglasses on the best player of the night," he said.

Palestino says he dropped everything he was doing and started brainstorming. He showed KTNV the first sketch and then the final idea. He wanted to make sure it screamed "Vegas."

As soon as the team approved the design, the process began. The screen was printed out, cut to the right size and placed on the printer, then the black shirts were put into place. First, the design in white, then the shades of gray and then the gold.

The final products was shipped out to The Arsenal at City National Arena.

"I'm very pleased with it, it is sitting in my portfolio as one of the top things I've ever done," Palestino said.

The Arsenal's store manager said the shirt sold out in less than a day, and more had to be ordered. Currently, more than 1,200 shirts have been made and more are in the making.

"It feels a little surreal seeing it all around town and how it's been received by everyone," the manager said.

Owner of Nu World Graphics, Tyler Vingino, says they have been making merchandise for the team since they were founded, and being able to work with them is an honor.

"It has been an amazing experience and the fact that we are getting so far and so close to the Stanley Cup to be able to print for the team that is about to win the Stanley Cup is a dream," Vingino said