VGK preparing for Western Conference Finals against Dallas Stars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are in the Western Conference Finals and will be facing a familiar opponent as the squad gets ready to take on the Dallas Stars.

What will be different from their 2020 playoff matchup is that the coach that was leading Vegas, Pete Deboer, is now in charge of the Stars. DeBoer coached the Knights for three seasons and took the team to two conference finals. Players said there's no hard feelings for their old coach but they add the goal is to still advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, no matter who is on the other side.

"When Pete was here, obviously, a lot of guys enjoyed playing for him," VGK forward Reilly Smith said. "It's part of the business. You get used to it but there's things you can try to expose, obviously, because you have seen the system for a couple of years."

The last time these two teams faced each other in the conference finals was in the bubble during the pandemic. The Stars won that matchup and advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals.

But unlike that series, the Golden Knights will be playing at full capacity for the first time in a conference finals series since the inaugural season.

William Karlsson said playing in front of a packed home crowd is going to make a huge difference when compared to the fanless bubble.

"It's way more fun," Karlsson said. "There's a lot more energy in the building. That's going to be a massive difference. When you're playing in the bubble or the limited capacity, you realize how much you miss the crowd."

Games 1 and 2 will be at The Fortress on Friday and Sunday.

Friday's match is set for 5:30 p.m while the puck drops at noon on Sunday. You can watch Sunday's game on Channel 13.