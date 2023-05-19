VGK hosting wedding ceremonies, beard dyeing on Toshiba Plaza

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are gearing up for the Western Conference Finals and that includes adding more unique activations at Toshiba Plaza on game days.

The team said the live DJ, food, drinks, and free permanent or temporary tattoos of the team's logo are coming back for both games. In addition, a local wedding venue, Chapel of the Flowers, will be providing vow renewal and wedding ceremonies for free at Toshiba Plaza. However, they add that all legally binding marriages require a license through the Clark County Marriage License Bureau.

All the fun kicks off at the plaza at 1 p.m. on Friday. The team said you should also make sure to budget enough time to get to The Fortress due to ongoing construction projects.

Las Vegas is on the clock for Super Bowl LVIII and on Sunday, VGK fans will get a change to take photos with the Vegas SuperBall. It has already made several appearances this year including Boulder City, the Palms, and the Linq.

Fans can also check out complimentary hair styling, beard dyes, and trims from 101 Barbershop who will be outside before the game on Sunday morning.

If you don't have tickets, you can watch the game live on a screen in Toshiba Plaza. On Saturday, VGK is also hosting fans at City National Arena for "Chance's Pizza Party" during practice. Fans are invited to watch practice, which starts at 11:30 a.m. The team said there will be free pizza for kids, an inflatable hockey rink outside City National Arena, and a creative station to make custom posters. Two pairs of tickets to Sunday's Game 2 will also be given away during practice.