Vegas UKnighted: Watch the Golden Knights Stanley Cup Victory Parade LIVE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The realm is UKnighted! It's time for the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Victory Parade.

Channel 13 is the broadcast partner of the Golden Knights, bringing you the unmissable moments of a city rallying to celebrate its championship NHL team.

Full coverage of the parade starts at 6 p.m. on Channel 13, with a live feed online at ktnv.com/live.

UPDATE: As of 7:38 p.m., Tosiba Plaza is at capacity, according to officials. Additional fans won't be able to enter the plaza for now.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, concluding at Tropicana Avenue. A victory rally at Toshiba Plaza is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shut down Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo to Tropicana starting at 4:30 p.m. to prepare for the festivities.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected in the heart of the city on Saturday. Las Vegas police said they're prepared for more than 100,000 people to flock to the Strip, comparing their preparations with those of Las Vegas' famous New Years Eve celebrations.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s for the duration of the celebration.

