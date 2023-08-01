Vegas Golden Knights visiting Reno, Boise, Bozeman, and Ogden

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Stanley Cup champions are getting ready to meet even more fans ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced the schedule for their 2023 road trip, which will feature stops in Reno, Boise, Bozeman, and Ogden. All four cities are in VGK's television distribution territory as part of their partnership with Scripps Sports, the parent company of Channel 13.

"The VGK Road Trip remains a significant priority as we prepare for our seventh season on the ice," said Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "We couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate the Golden Knights' 2023 Stanley Cup victory with our fans outside of Las Vegas, with the goal of growing our sport, viewership, and brand with our new Scripps Sports partnership."

The stops will include on-ice hockey clinics and meet-and-greet with select members of the Golden Knights organization. Chance and members of the VGK Cast are also scheduled to attend. Participation in each of the hockey clinics requires pre-registration for select youth players but fans are invited to watch.

You can see the full schedule below.

Monday, Aug. 21, Reno



Reno Ice, 15500 Wedge Parkway, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22, Boise



Idaho IceWorld, 7072 South Eisenman Road, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24, Bozeman



Gallatin Ice, 901 North Black Avenue, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 pm.

Saturday, Aug. 26, Ogden



Weber County Sports Complex, 4390 Harrison Boulevard, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.