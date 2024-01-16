Vegas Golden Knights unveil team pup 'Maverick', VGK-9 Club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The newest member of the Vegas Golden Knights is ready for his turn in the spotlight.

After fans voted earlier this month, on Tuesday, the team announced the official team pup has been named "Maverick".

"Building a Stanley Cup champion in six years, when people laughed at that notion, requires a maverick approach," owner Bill Foley. "The energy I see in this puppy befits the name 'Maverick' and I'm surprised the players found it fitting as well."

Maverick is a nine-week-old male Yellow Labrador Retriever who will spend the next 16 to 18 months going through basic training and socialization with Golden Knights players, staff. and fans. Maverick will be co-raised by the Golden Knights and America's VetDogs to become a service dog for a United State veteran or first responder with disabilities. He will make his first public appearance at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

The team is also unveiling an all-new VGK-9 club that fans can sign up for. Club members will receive an exclusive newsletter, content, information on meet-ups, and 10% off select dog-related retail products at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

