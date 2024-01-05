Want to help name the Vegas Golden Knights' newest teammate?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are getting a new teammate — and he’s such a good boy.

The team announced Friday that they will be helping to raise a seven-week-old male Yellow Labrador Retriever for the next 16 to 18 months. America’s VetDogs and the VGK have partnered to co-raise the puppy as a future service dog for a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities.

During his time with the team, he will undergo basic training and socialization with VGK players, staff, and fans. He will also attend select events at T-Mobile Arena and elsewhere with his service dog training.

Fans are invited to submit ideas for names for the dog online here.

We’re getting an adorable new teammate soon! 😁



We’ll be working with @AmericasVetDogs to train a service dog 🦮



Help us name our new team dog!



“Supporting the veterans who have served our country is one of the key pillars that guide the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Working with America’s VetDogs allows us to fulfill that mission in a way that has energized the entire organization," VGK Foundation President Kim Frank said in a press release.

He added, "We hope our fans are as excited to meet the new pup as our players and staff are.”