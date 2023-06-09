Vegas Golden Knights taking on Florida Panthers in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bringing Knight Time to the Sunshine State.

The Vegas Golden Knights are ready to rock FLA Live Arena as the team takes on the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. According to the National Hockey League, Thursday marks the 27th anniversary of the Florida Panthers first Stanley Cup Final game on home ice. The league also said that when teams are up 2-0 in a Stanley Cup Final series, that team wins the Stanley Cup 90.6% of the time.

PREGAME

The Vegas Golden Knights are coming into Game 3 focused and knowing what they need to do in order to extend the series lead over Florida. That includes killing over Panthers power plays.

"I think we're managing the puck really well," said Shea Theodore. "Our forecheck's been strong and we've had guys reloading through the middle. We've caused a lot of turnovers. It's made our life as a D corps pretty easy. I think just having our forwards be in the right spots to help us out and we've done a good job of breaking the puck out as well."

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said balancing time on the ice has also been key since Game 3 will be the Golden Knights 102nd game this season.

"I think sometimes injuries happen and there's not much you can do about it and other times, they happen because of fatigue and overuse," Cassidy said. "We don't fall into the latter. We haven't really taxed our guys maybe as much as other teams and that's by design. We've also been fortunate that we haven't been in these long overtime games where that can have an effect. Sometimes you need a little bit of that to go your way."

Cassidy adds that having players who have been to a Stanley Cup Final series will also help.

"You're coming into a road building. They're down a couple of games so you know to expect their best," Cassidy said. "Those veteran guys will try to balance being on their toes and playing with composure and taking a breath when it gets loud. Tonight will be a good example especially if things don't go our way. We need those calming voices."

Team chemistry has been one key to the team's success this season and Cassidy added that includes the Elvis wig and glasses that are handed out after every game. That's thanks to Jack Eichel.

"I think it's a big thing for us and our locker room, to be honest with you," Cassidy said. "You've got to have a sense of humor and creativity as well. I think those things can go a long way over a long playoff run and I think that's one thing that's been talked about and all the guys want to get it."