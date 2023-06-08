Bruce Cassidy talks Vegas Golden Knights game prep ahead of Game 3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Vegas Golden Knights prepare to face off against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, Bruce Cassidy spoke with Channel 13 sports reporter Tina Nguyen about the journey so far.

TINA NGUYEN: Almost a year ago, you were named the third head coach for the Vegas Golden Knights. A year later, you're up 2-0 against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. What emotions are you feeling right now?

BRUCE CASSIDY: We still have a lot of work to do, so the emotions are in check for the most part. It's been a great journey from day one to get here, and as I said, there's some unfinished business and it's going to be tough tonight on the road. The team's played well on the road all year, so we should be ready to go.

NGUYEN: When you're on a ride like this, what do you do to remind yourself to live in the moment and maybe enjoy the ride?

CASSIDY: For coaches, you're always kind of thinking of the game plan, or thinking ahead, so that that part goes on all year. I think for us, it's once it's all said and done, no matter how it shakes out, that's what we decompress a little more. But in between games, I think we've told the players they're allowed to dream a little bit. This is what you're playing for. But when it's game day, you got to get sort of dialed into the details and what you need to do to win. That's what us coaches do, as well.

NGUYEN: You and Gerard Gallant share something really special — you both have taken the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup final in your first year as head coach. If you could ask him anything, what would it be?

CASSIDY: Boy, that's a good question. I know it didn't end the way everyone wanted to, but I guess I would ask him how he was feeling after Game 3 because that's what we're going to be our feeling tonight. One way or another, it's going to be a feeling of either happiness or a reality check, as it is sometimes when you lose a game in the playoffs. So that's probably what I'd ask.

NGUYEN: This is your second Stanley Cup Final appearance. Your first came in 2019 with the Boston Bruins against the Blues. It ended in a really tough Game 7 loss. How did that loss maybe help you become a better coach today?

CASSIDY: That was the first go-around for me in the final. So you take it all in and you learn time management, which, I think, is the biggest thing you've got to drill down on. I've learned that part of it is to enjoy the moments. There's always a little extra tension around — whether it's social media, or friends and family, all those things. So you learn to block some of that out and take care of your immediate family, then take care of your second family, which is the Golden Knights. Then you try to catch up with everybody after. That's kind of the way I've looked at it — keep your mind on the task at hand.

NGUYEN: You mentioned family. I know we've talked a little bit about off-camera, about how much they mean to you. Do your kids know what dad could potentially win?

CASSIDY: Oh, they're aware — acutely aware, yes. They've been through it once before, and they were all disappointed, everybody who had anything to do with our team back then. Our families were disappointed because they were in it too. They were in it every day and they love it. So, yeah, they know what's at stake.

NGUYEN: Alex Pietrangelo was on that Blues team that won it all that year. What is it like now to have him as one of your players — your main defenseman — and to chase after the cup with him?

CASSIDY: Well, you see why they won too, right? I mean, it was a really good series — it went seven. We had a lot of good players, and Barbashev was another one. So now we've got two of those guys, and Alex has done a great job for us — he's a guy I've leaned on in this playoff, along with the guys that have been through it. Marty, Chandler Stephenson, both not that long ago. You want to get feedback from them. I went through it so I do know of some of the ins and outs of it, but get their opinions for where the players are out, and what they need. I think during the season as a coach, you're planning things because it's just what's required. But once you get to the playoffs, now it's all about being ready for the next game. So do the players need more rest? Do they need more live-action, longer, or shorter practices? You go more to the players at this time of the year for things like that, than you would in January.

NGUYEN: We know how well this team is playing on the ice, but what do you cheer most about the bond that you've built with them?

CASSIDY: Well, this is it, right? These are the memories. Flags fly forever, they say. So once you win, you're always considered a winner with that group, and that's what we're going through right now. That's what we want. And when you look back and go, 'Oh man, I remember that team and the trip to Florida, the trip to Dallas,' whatever the things that happened. That's part of life, creating those good memories.

NGUYEN: You've won on many different levels as a player and a coach, but what would it mean to win a Stanley Cup?

CASSIDY: Well, it's everything for hockey. I've won some trophies at lower levels and regular-season stuff, but this is what we play for. So it's like I said, it's everything.

NGUYEN: What would it mean to bring Las Vegas it's first?

CASSIDY: To be the first to do it, that would mean a lot. In the moment, you may forget some of those things, but down the road, you'll remember them and think, 'Wow.' That also would be awesome for the fans because when I came out here, I didn't know exactly how much the fan base was behind the team, but now I realize I'd love to do it for them.

Vegas Golden Knights are currently 2-0 against the Florida Panthers ahead of Game 3. The puck drops tonight at 5 p.m. at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL.