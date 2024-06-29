Vegas Golden Knights make trades on second day of NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Big shakeup to the Vegas Golden Knights on the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Golden Knights traded goalie Logan Thompson to the Capitals for a 3rd round pick, which Vegas used to take goalie Pavel Moysevich from SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL.

General Manager Kelly McCrimmon told media Friday night the team was looking at a move up into "the middle of the draft."

The Golden Knights also traded center Paul Cotter to the New Jersey Devils for forward Alexander Holtz and goalie Akira Schmid.