Vegas Golden Knights looking to bounce back against Stars in Game 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to bounce back Monday night after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday in Game 3.

Despite the loss, the Knights still hold a 2-1 series lead over the Stars in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

William Karlsson wasn’t on the ice Monday morning, but head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Karlsson will play in Game 4.

Cassidy also said forward Michael Amadio will come into the lineup in place of Anthony Mantha. Pavel Dorofeyev remains out.

Logan Thompson is predicted to start.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud left morning skate early after taking a shot to the leg, and his status for Game 4 is unclear.

Fans in attendance for tonight’s game are encouraged to wear gold and will receive a gold battle towel.

Puck drop for Game 4 is at 6:30 p.m. You can watch coverage of the game on Vegas 34, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

Here is the rest of the series schedule:

Golden Knights at Stars: Wednesday, May 1 at TBD (American Airlines Center)

Golden Knights vs Stars: Friday, May 3 at TBD* (T-Mobile Arena)

Golden Knights at Stars: Sunday, May 5 at TBD* (American Airlines Center)

*if necessary

FULL INTERVIEW: Nick Walters sat down with Coach Bruce Cassidy to share his outlook on the post-season ahead of the playoffs.