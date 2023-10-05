Vegas Golden Knights lead the NHL in StubHub ticket sales ahead of 2023 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are once again leading the league this season, but this time, it's in ticket sales.

The StubHub 2023 NHL Preview revealed on Thursday that the Vegas Golden Knights have the "most in-demand" tickets in the league, nearly tripling last year's sales.

Overall, officials say ticket sales are nearly double the amount vendors saw last year around the time, with the Vegas Golden Knights claiming the title of most "in-demand" team.

According to StubHub, the team has appeared on every NHL Preview top teams list since its creation in 2017. However, this is the team's fourth time at the top of the list after also leading the league in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

WHERE TO WATCH: Vegas 34, Golden Knights' broadcast home, will be available as channel 34 on Cox Cable

Following the Golden Knights is the Seattle Kraken, who earned the title of "top trending team" following the team's exciting debut in last season's playoffs.

As for the most in-demand NHL game of the season, both the Kraken and the Golden Knights once again come out on top with the Winter Classic 2024 set for January 1.

The most in-demand Golden Knights home games include the team's matchups with the Seattle Kraken on October 10, the Chicago Blackhawks on October 27, and the Anaheim Ducks on October 14.

STREAMING: Golden Knights, Scripps Sports launch KnightTime+, new streaming platform carrying pre-season + 69 live games

“There are quite a few factors that are helping to propel NHL sales this season, including the ongoing popularity of the Winter Classic, the surge in international appeal for the league, and the growing popularity of new expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle," said Adam Budelli, a spokesperson for StubHub.

He added, “But rest assured, the original six teams still dominate league sales, with the Maple Leafs, Bruins, and Rangers not far behind the Golden Knights in overall demand.”