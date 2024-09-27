Vegas Golden Knights launch Spanish website, Spanish game broadcasts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since the Vegas Golden Knights launched the LosVGK brand in October 2023, they have been working to celebrate and engage the team's Hispanic and Latino fanbase.

That included the team's first trip to Mexico.

On Friday, the team announced new initiatives, which includes a Spanish-language version of the team's website.

You can access the site by clicking "EN" or "ES" or the globe icon on the top right corner of the English site.

According to the Golden Knights, they are the first National Hockey League team to produce a version of their website in Spanish and the second to offer their website in two languages. (The Montreal Canadiens' website is in English and in French.)

The team is also launching two Spanish-language social media channels on Facebook and WhatsApp.

In addition to the Spanish-language website, VGK home games that are broadcast by Scripps Sports will feature a Spanish-language call of the game utilizing the Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) function on viewers' televisions.

KnightTime+ subscribers will have access to a Spanish-language version of home broadcasts as well.

LosVGK will host six youth ball hockey clinics at Clark County School District elementary schools in predominantly Spanish-speaking parts of Las Vegas and other locations like the ball hockey rinks at Lorenzi Park and the James Boys & Girls Club.

The Noche de LosVGK game is scheduled for Nov. 2 at T-Mobile Area.

The team is also hosting the 2025 Spring LATAM Classic at America First Center in Henderson. The invitational tournament will feature men's and women's national teams representing Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and others.

Scripps is the parent company of KTNV, Channel 13.