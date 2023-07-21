Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights hosting sale at City National Arena

Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 21, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting a sale at City National Arena on Tuesday, July 25.

According to the team, VGK Authentics will be selling exclusive player-used and team-issued gear.

The event will be at City National Arena from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

