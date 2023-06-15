Vegas Golden Knights fans react to announcement of victory parade, expecting great turnout

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans are looking forward to celebrating with the community for the 2023 Stanley Cup Final win.

Officials with Clark County officially announced details of the parade Wednesday afternoon. The big parade is set to happen on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday at 7 p.m.

PARADE: Saturday 'Knight': Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights to parade down Las Vegas Strip

With the parade a few days away, Las Vegas continues to celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights.

"Go Knights Go!" a fan said.

The celebrating is far from over. At City National Arena, hundreds are lining up at The Arsenal to grab Vegas Golden Knights merch.

"If you are in Vegas, you have to support," another fan said.

Those waiting in line all had one question, "when is the parade?"

The Stanley Cup championship victory parade will happen Saturday evening on the Strip.

Fans said they would not want to miss it.

"Why do you think its important to go to the parade?" asked KTNV anchor, Joe Moeller.

"I think it shows unity," a fan said. "It shows we can all agree on one thing."

"It is something I have been looking forward to for years and now that it is finally here, I have to be there," said another fan.

The massive turnout outside T-Mobile Arena Tuesday night as the team won is a preview of what is to come.

"Do you think a lot of people will show up," asked Moeller.

"Yes!" one fan said.

Fans say they wouldn't want to be anywhere else. They want to show support for the guys in gold.

"It is phenomenal for our city that they have come this far," a fan said. "I am a huge fan, my friends are fans we are actually planning on going on a huge party bus to get to the parade."

Channel 13's coverage starts at 6 p.m. Saturday and we will broadcast the parade live starting at 7 p.m.