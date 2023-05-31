Vegas Golden Knights fans line up at merch stores to prepare for Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans flocked to The Arsenal at City National Arena Tuesday to shop championship gear after Monday's win.

"I got season tickets and I am ready to go," said fan Michael Bruno.

Excitement for the Vegas Golden Knights is growing. The line was long at The Arsenal shop at City National Arena for VGK merch the morning after the Knights beat the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

"I think it is their time now," said fan Melissa Condon.

Condon was one of the first to get inside looking for new hats and shirts.

"I got a bunch of hats because Father's Day is coming up," she said.

The Knights are back in the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in franchise history.

"We went in the first year and we didn't do it, the second time is a charm," Bruno said. "I think we can take it."

"I really hope we win," said fan Liz Contenta. "I mean its the first team in Las Vegas, it would mean a lot."

The Knights will take on the Florida Panthers starting Saturday. Fans are optimistic the team can win the Stanley Cup. Game 1 tickets went on sale and sold out quick. More games means more business for some.

"I will run through probably 288 tees before Thursday," said Bruce Mianecki, owner of Vegas Sports and Hockey.

Mianecki says fans were looking for the merch first thing Tuesday morning.

"Our sales alone will almost double overnight to the point you get up to a game day where sales will triple, quadruple, it makes a huge impact on a local level," he said.

He says he's looking forward to watching the team, that means so much to the city, take on the Panthers.

"The whole store will be covered in merch by Saturday," he said.