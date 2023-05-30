Vegas Golden Knights announce home game tickets for Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Tuesday that tickets for home games during the Stanley Cup Final series will be going on sale.

Following their victory against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, the VGK will be making an attempt at the Cup as they battle the Florida Panthers on Saturday, June 3 at T-Mobile Arena.

According to the release, VGK Full Season Ticket Members will automatically retain season ticket locations for every home playoff game, as part of their annual membership agreement. Season members can participate in a "Cheer Now, Pay Later" arrangement, where they will make their payment at the conclusion of the round for all games played.

After full and partial member sales have wrapped, a limited number of single-game tickets for the series will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 30 at 1 p.m. on vgk.io/playoffs-tix.

Fans are encouraged to check back for ticket availability prior to each home playoff game at VegasGoldenKnights.com and VGKTicketExchange.com. Fans are also encouraged to sign up for last-minute ticket alerts via POGO, the team's text-to-purchase platform, by visiting vgk.pogoseat.com/pass/register.