Vegas Golden Knights face off against Sharks in San Jose

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are battling up against the San Jose Sharks on Monday in an early afternoon game.

The puck dropped at 1 p.m. and the Knights quickly got to work—putting up three goals in the first period. Sharks currently trail behind, remaining scoreless after the second period where the Knights picked up a fourth goal.

GOALS

First period



Amadio at 2:28

Karlsson at 4:25

Morelli at 19:12

Second period

Kolesar at 18:44

So far, all have been wrist shots by the Knights.

MORE: Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights

Monday's game follows a hard loss at The Fortress over the weekend. The Carolina Hurricanes did not let up against the Knights in Las Vegas Saturday, February 17.