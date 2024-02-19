Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights face off against Sharks in San Jose

Jeff Chiu/AP
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) watches the puck as San Jose Sharks right wing Filip Zadina, left, skates forward during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 1:55 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 18:23:41-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are battling up against the San Jose Sharks on Monday in an early afternoon game.

The puck dropped at 1 p.m. and the Knights quickly got to work—putting up three goals in the first period. Sharks currently trail behind, remaining scoreless after the second period where the Knights picked up a fourth goal.

GOALS

First period

  • Amadio at 2:28
  • Karlsson at 4:25
  • Morelli at 19:12

Second period

  • Kolesar at 18:44

So far, all have been wrist shots by the Knights.

MORE: Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights

Monday's game follows a hard loss at The Fortress over the weekend. The Carolina Hurricanes did not let up against the Knights in Las Vegas Saturday, February 17.

