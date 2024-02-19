Vegas Golden Knights face off against Sharks in San Jose

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are battling up against the San Jose Sharks on Monday in an early afternoon game.
The puck dropped at 1 p.m. and the Knights quickly got to work—putting up three goals in the first period. Sharks currently trail behind, remaining scoreless after the second period where the Knights picked up a fourth goal.
GOALS
First period
- Amadio at 2:28
- Karlsson at 4:25
- Morelli at 19:12
Second period
- Kolesar at 18:44
So far, all have been wrist shots by the Knights.
Monday's game follows a hard loss at The Fortress over the weekend. The Carolina Hurricanes did not let up against the Knights in Las Vegas Saturday, February 17.