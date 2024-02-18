VGK falls to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 at the Fortress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were looking to avenge their loss to the Carolina Hurricanes back in December, but Carolina showed why they are among the elite defensive teams in the NHL, and shut down the Knights for the last two periods of the game.

In the first period, Knights are off to a good start, and then the Barbashev—Roy—and Marchessault line got to work.

The Golden Knights get a 2-1 going, and then Jonathan Marchessault gets his 28th goal of the season, and the VGK start with the lead.

The second period didn’t start so hot, though. Andrei Svechnikov would zoom his way to the VGK's zone, and nails a nasty back-hander past Adin Hill. and the Hurricanes tie it.

The Canes would out shoot the Knights 12-6 in that period, and then just seconds into the third, the Golden Knights mishandle the puck and Seth Jarvis take It himself and bury it for the short-handed goal.

The Canes weren't done there.

They speed back to the O-zone and Stefan Noesen would tap It In.

It looked like a high stick, but the goal stands and Bruce Cassidy elects not to challenge it, and the Knights would never be able to score after that.

VGK fall to the Hurricanes 3-1, and after the game Ivan Barbashev says,

"That’s a really good team on the other side, but I don't think they changed anything, we just kind of slowed down a bit" Barbashev said. "I think we had a lot of chances in the second and third. We just couldn't finish It,"

It's a tough loss for the Golden Knights against one of the best teams out east.

The VGK will have a back to back starting on Monday.

They’ll be going on the road to face the San Jose Sharks, and then be back at the fortress on Tuesday when they face the Nashville Predators.

