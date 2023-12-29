Vegas Golden Knights end 2023 with a win against Kings; Winter Classic next

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights ended their streak of losses against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night.

Wednesday, the team lost to the Anaheim Ducks in what felt like an early victory, 5-2. The Knights rallied at The Fortress after a 4-game road trip.

The Ducks secured their win early against the Knights, forcing Vegas to face their 4th straight loss.

In the first period, center Jack Eichel would score first for Vegas, his 16th goal of the season to help VGK take a 1-0 lead over the Kings.

In the second period, Michael Amadio would score to put the Knights up 2-0. Kings’ Anze Kopitar would answer for LA to make it a one-goal game, but Vegas would strike back as William Karlsson would score.

Vegas takes a 3-1 lead.

About halfway into the game, Ben Hutton was labeled out with an upper-body injury.

Just now: #VGK Ben Hutton is out of tonight's game with an upper-body injury. — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) December 29, 2023

Kings' Moore would make a snap shot in the third period, but that would not be enough to force overtime.

A win for the fans is a good way to head into the New Year.

The team is away to play the Seattle Kraken for the Winter Classic on Monday, Jan. 1, at 12 p.m. KTNV's sports reporter Nick Walters will be on the road with the team. Be sure to follow along on KTNV.com and all other social media platforms.