Vegas Golden Knights fell early to Ducks in away game; 4th straight loss

(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights could not keep up with the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday night.

The team trailed behind Anaheim since the 1st period. It was back-to-back for the Ducks with goals from Leason, Drysdale, Vatrano and Terry.

4 goals in the first period for the #Ducks... disastrous start for #VGK.



Anaheim lost 17 of their last 22 games.

Things seemed hopeful for the Knights in the second period with Martinez's snap shot, assisted by Paul Cotter. Mark Stone would be next with a wrist shot.

However, the Ducks sealed their win when Brett Leason made his second goal with a snap shot.

The third period was scoreless. The Knights had 33 shots at the goal. The Ducks had 26.

The Knights are back at home in T-Mobile Arena to face the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. Thursday. You can watch that game on Vegas 34.