Take a first look at the rink where the Golden Knights, Kraken will play the NHL Winter Classic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Renderings of the 2024 Winter Classic rink were released by the NHL on Thursday.

The Winter Classic will feature the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken on Jan. 1 playing on an outdoor rink at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The rink design showcases a snow covered lake with a shipwreck and kraken in centerfield. Teams will enter and exit the rink on boardwalks.

This will be the second time the Knights will participate in an outdoor game. The team played in the 2021 NHL Outdoors series against the Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe. The game was played without fans and was delayed due to poor ice conditions.

Last month, the specialty jerseys for the Winter Classic were released, with the Knights channeling the Wild West for their designs.

Puck drop for the Winter Classic is scheduled for 12 p.m., and the game will be broadcast nationally on TNT.