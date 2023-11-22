Golden Knights drop new Wild West-inspired jerseys for NHL Winter Classic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will debut a new jersey for the NHL Winter Classic on New Year's Day.

The team says this sweater features vintage white as a primary color for the first time in franchise history and includes a "V" for Vegas on the jersey's crest.

According to the Golden Knights, these jerseys were inspired by the Wild West and cowboy era of the 1910s.

"The look envisions what a hockey team might have looked like in these formative years of the city," the Golden Knights said.

Piping details on the new sweater are inspired by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point uniforms, VGK owner Bill Foley's alma mater.

The collars of the jerseys also contain seven stars to represent the Knights' seventh season as a franchise.

The new uniforms will also have a cursive "Vegas" on the right leg of the pants, which will be steel gray, as well as on the helmet. The Golden Knights will also wear white, gold and gray barber pole patterned socks and brown gloves "to complete the vintage look for the team's one-of-a-kind uniform," team officials said.

"A very limited number" of these jerseys are available for fans to purchase in person at The Arsenal at City National Arena, at The Armory at T-Mobile Arena and online at vegasteamstore.com starting Wednesday.

The Golden Knights are also releasing specialty Winter Classic T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and other merchandise inspired by the new uniform design.

These new uniforms will also be worn twice on home ice at T-Mobile Arena: on Jan. 13 vs. the Calgary Flames and on March 21 against the Seattle Kraken.