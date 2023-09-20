Vegas Golden Knights announce training camp schedule, roster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time to hit the ice.
The Vegas Golden Knights are back in action this week. On Wednesday, the team announced their 2023-2024 training camp schedule as well as their training camp roster. According to the team, 63 players will report to training camp, which you can see listed below.
FORWARDS
- Michael Amadio
- Ivan Barbashev
- Tyler Benson
- Jakub Brabenec
- Brendan Brisson
- William Carrier
- Ty Cheveldayoff
- Maxime Comtois
- Paul Cotter
- Adam Cracknell
- Daniel D'Amato
- Jakub Demek
- Pavel Dorofeyev
- Jack Eichel
- Byron Froese
- Robbie Fromm-Delorme
- Mason Geertsen
- Patrick Guay
- Ben Hemmerling
- Brett Howden
- Jett Jones
- William Karlsson
- Keegan Kolesar
- Jonathan Marchessault
- Mason Morelli
- Simon Pinard
- Mason Primeau
- Gage Quinney
- Sheldon Rempal
- Jonas Rondbjerg
- Nicolas Roy
- Matyas Sapovaliv
- Chandler Stephenson
- Mark Stone
- Alex Swetlikoff
- Tuomas Uronen
DEFENSEMEN
- Layton Ahac
- Jack Bischoff
- Noah Carroll
- Daniil Chayka
- Lukas Cormier
- Joe Fleming
- Nicolas Hague
- Brandon Hickey
- Ben Hutton
- Arttu Karki
- Kaedan Korczak
- Alec Martinez
- Dysin Mayo
- Brayden McNabb
- Daniil Miromanov
- Brayden Pachal
- Alex Pietrangelo
- Christoffer Sedoff
- Shea Theodore
- Zach Whitecloud
GOALTENDERS
- Michael Bullion
- Adin Hill
- Jordan Papirny
- Jiri Patera
- Isaiah Saville
- Logan Thompson
- Jesper Vikman
The Golden Knights said training camp will begin on Thursday at City National Arena and practices are open to the public. The defending Stanley Cup champions will play their first preseason game on Sept. 24 at San Jose and will open the regular season on Oct. 10 at home against the Seattle Kraken.
- Thursday, Sept. 21
Team Vegas practice - 9 a.m.
Team Golden practice - 11:30 a.m.
Team Knights practice - 2 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 22
Team Golden practice - 9 a.m.
Team Knights practice - 11:30 a.m.
Team Vegas practice - 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 23
Team Knights practice - 9 a.m.
Team Vegas practice - 11:30 a.m.
Team Golden practice - 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 24
Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks - 5 p.m.