Vegas Golden Knights announce training camp schedule, roster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time to hit the ice.

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in action this week. On Wednesday, the team announced their 2023-2024 training camp schedule as well as their training camp roster. According to the team, 63 players will report to training camp, which you can see listed below.

FORWARDS



Michael Amadio

Ivan Barbashev

Tyler Benson

Jakub Brabenec

Brendan Brisson

William Carrier

Ty Cheveldayoff

Maxime Comtois

Paul Cotter

Adam Cracknell

Daniel D'Amato

Jakub Demek

Pavel Dorofeyev

Jack Eichel

Byron Froese

Robbie Fromm-Delorme

Mason Geertsen

Patrick Guay

Ben Hemmerling

Brett Howden

Jett Jones

William Karlsson

Keegan Kolesar

Jonathan Marchessault

Mason Morelli

Simon Pinard

Mason Primeau

Gage Quinney

Sheldon Rempal

Jonas Rondbjerg

Nicolas Roy

Matyas Sapovaliv

Chandler Stephenson

Mark Stone

Alex Swetlikoff

Tuomas Uronen

DEFENSEMEN



Layton Ahac

Jack Bischoff

Noah Carroll

Daniil Chayka

Lukas Cormier

Joe Fleming

Nicolas Hague

Brandon Hickey

Ben Hutton

Arttu Karki

Kaedan Korczak

Alec Martinez

Dysin Mayo

Brayden McNabb

Daniil Miromanov

Brayden Pachal

Alex Pietrangelo

Christoffer Sedoff

Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud

GOALTENDERS



Michael Bullion

Adin Hill

Jordan Papirny

Jiri Patera

Isaiah Saville

Logan Thompson

Jesper Vikman

The Golden Knights said training camp will begin on Thursday at City National Arena and practices are open to the public. The defending Stanley Cup champions will play their first preseason game on Sept. 24 at San Jose and will open the regular season on Oct. 10 at home against the Seattle Kraken.