Golden Knights up 1-0 over Panthers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to tame the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Going into Saturday night, Vegas is up 2-1 over Florida in the best-of-seven series.

At the end of the first period, the Golden Knights are up 1-0 thanks to a goal from Chandler Stephenson.

PREGAME

Going into Game 4, head coach Bruce Cassidy said he knew the team would be able to bounce back and come out aggressively.

"It's a proud group, especially in the playoffs. You want a response," Cassidy said. "It's always about hey, this is how we got here and this is how we want to play. We're a good team. We want to get back in the win column. Guys know what's at stake."

It's the same mindset players had.

"We could have lost that game 7-1 and it still feels the same for us," said Mark Stone. "It's a loss so guys are reset and just getting ready for the next one and getting ready for the task in front of you."

"We've been pretty good at bouncing back after losses and responding in the right way and I think some of that has to do with some of the experience and veteran leadership on the team but I think also just the character of the guys," said Jack Eichel. "I think that speaks volumes about our ability to come back after losing games and have a good performance and we're going to need one tonight."

"There's always a balance of staying loose but also being ready," said Alex Pietrangelo. "We're really good at flipping the switch and getting ready for the next game so today's no different."

Cassidy added he gave the team a pep talk on what to work on for Saturday's game.

"The message today is a little bit about there's a lot of the same that we did well but the harder message is they scored a 6-on-5 goal because they outnumbered us at the net so that's an area we have to continue to harp on with our group," Cassidy said. "Pucks are coming there so we've got to make sure. Offensively, hanging around, getting in front of their goaltender a little better. He saw a lot of our chances and made good saves so that's our messaging."

So what can VGK fans expect? According to Keegan Kolesar, Knights on the prowl.

"I think we're playing with an attack mentality," Kolesar said. "When there's a fumbled puck or a loose puck, we're jumping on it. We're coming out of those battles. I think we're following our structure to a T right now. We see what we can clean up and we take another step in the right direction."

FIRST PERIOD

Vegas got the first shot off 21 seconds into the game. Jack Eichel makes a nice pass to Ivan Barbshev but the slap shot was saved by Sergei Bobrovsky. The Golden Knights aggressiveness led to a goal by Chandler Stephenson just 1:31 into the game. Mark Stone was able to clear his zone. Stephenson then got in along the blue line and followed through on a pass from Zach Whitecloud to find the back of the net.

That's the 10th time during this playoff run that Vegas have scored within the first five minutes of the game and the Golden Knights have won eight of those games. According to the National Hockey League, that's the most by a team in 25 years.

Mark Stone factored on the opening goal and joined Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel as the third @GoldenKnights player to hit the 20-point mark in the 2023 #StanleyCup Playoffs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/jaziSVKQUD pic.twitter.com/wUGR7cvfjS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2023

Adin Hill continued to be a wall and defend the net. He ended the first period with 12 saves including three incredible blocks to keep Matthew Tkachuk from scoring.

With 13 minutes left in the first period, the updated DraftKings moneyline was Vegas -230, Florida +150.

That would be it for the first period with Vegas leading Florida 1-0. The Golden Knights wrapped up the period with 12 shots on goal compared to the Panthers 11.

SECOND PERIOD

Vegas had another chance to get on the board less than three minutes into the period. Stone took the puck from Ekblad and set up Stephenson for another shot on goal but it was saved by Brobovsky. At 2:52, Florida got its first penalty of the game after Marc Staal was called for tripping Stone. That put Vegas on its first power play of the night.