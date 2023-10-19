ToKnight: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets on Vegas 34, KnightTime+

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night after a dramatic shootout win.

The Knights remain undefeated in the 2023 season after Jonathan Marchessault's overtime shootout goal secured their 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The full game airs on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+, with pregame coverage scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on both platforms.

This is the first time the two teams will meet on the ice since the Golden Knights eliminated the Jets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs earlier this year.

"I think it's pretty exciting coming back, especially after last year, how we played here in the playoffs," Knights' forward Brett Howden told reporters ahead of the game.

The Jets are sixth in the Central Division as of Thursday, with a 1-2 record. They finished last season with a 46-33-3 overall record and a 26-14-13 record in home games. That's compared with Vegas' 51-22-9 overall record and 33-8-10 record on the road.

The Knights will play without Zach Whitecloud and Alec Martinez, who are both on the injured reserve for undisclosed reasons.

Alex Pietrangelo is considered day-to-day with an injury to his face.

