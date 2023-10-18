Vegas Golden Knights win against Dallas Stars in 3-2 shootout

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights won against the Dallas Stars in Tuesday night's shootout 3-2.

Before overtime, the Vegas Golden Knights were tied with Dallas 2-2.

It's #KnightTime! ⚔️

The Vegas Golden Knights are at home facing the Dallas Stars.

The first period was scoreless between the two teams. The Stars had eight shots on the goal, and the Golden Knights had seven.

Dallas got on the scoreboard first with Craig Smith's wrist shot with 13:20 left in the second period. The Knights responded with Kaedan Korczak. Korczak's goal was his first in his NHL career.

Brett Howden and William Karlsson assisted him with 5:42 left in the second period.

The second period ends with a tie.

The Stars retook the lead in the third period with Joe Pavelski. There was only 13:30 left in the third period.

With two minutes left in the third period, Assistant Captain Karlsson scores!

There was no goal in overtime.

