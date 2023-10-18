Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights win against Dallas Stars in 3-2 shootout

The Knights remain undefeated.
Stars Golden Knights Hockey
David Becker/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) falls into the goal with goaltender Adin Hill defending the net against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Stars Golden Knights Hockey
Stars Golden Knights Hockey
Posted at 10:27 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 01:38:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights won against the Dallas Stars in Tuesday night's shootout 3-2.

Before overtime, the Vegas Golden Knights were tied with Dallas 2-2.

The first period was scoreless between the two teams. The Stars had eight shots on the goal, and the Golden Knights had seven.

Dallas got on the scoreboard first with Craig Smith's wrist shot with 13:20 left in the second period. The Knights responded with Kaedan Korczak. Korczak's goal was his first in his NHL career.

Brett Howden and William Karlsson assisted him with 5:42 left in the second period.

The second period ends with a tie.

The Stars retook the lead in the third period with Joe Pavelski. There was only 13:30 left in the third period.

With two minutes left in the third period, Assistant Captain Karlsson scores!

There was no goal in overtime.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH