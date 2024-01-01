Seattle Kraken host Vegas Golden Knights for outdoor match in 2024 NHL Winter Classic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year's NHL Winter Classic will see two of the newest franchises in the league — the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights — meet in a game of outdoor hockey to kick off the 2024 season.

The teams will meet at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners, in an outdoor rink on Monday. This will also mark the first time the Kraken host the Winter Classic.

The Golden Knights will enter the rink with a regular-season record of 22-10-5, while the Kraken enter with a record of 14-14-9.

NEW JERSEYS: Golden Knights drop new Wild West-inspired jerseys for NHL Winter Classic

Puck drops at 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.