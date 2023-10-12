Scripps, Vegas Golden Knights hosting watch party against Sharks at Red Rock Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As your official broadcast partner with the Vegas Golden Knights, Scripps is hosting an official watch party as the team faces the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

The watch party is at the resort's pool and is free to the public.

The game will be the first Vegas 34 broadcast of the regular season. Vegas 34 airs all non-nationally exclusive Vegas Golden Knights games.

HOW YOU CAN WATCH: Vegas 34 launches as the official broadcast partner of the Vegas Golden Knights

Pre-game coverage on Vegas 34 starts at 7 p.m. The game airs live with puck drop at 7:30 p.m. Streaming is also available on KnightTime+.

Vegas Golden Knights / Scripps Upcoming watch party graphic for Thursday's Vegas Golden Knights vs. Sharks game

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa's address is 1101 W. Charleston Boulevard.

Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken and raised their 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner.

RELATED NEWS:

