Prestigious hockey hardware on display at Fontainebleau ahead of Thursday's NHL Awards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the NHL Awards taking place Thursday night at Fontainebleu Las Vegas and the NHL Draft going down Friday and Saturday at Sphere, hockey is beginning to take over Las Vegas.

A year after the hometown Vegas Golden Knights lifted the Stanley Cup, visitors can put their eyes on hardware recognizing some of the top honors in hockey.

Through Wednesday at 1 p.m., at the north entrance of Fontainebleau, 18 trophies are on display for fans' enjoyment leading up to a historic weekend.

WATCH: 18 NHL trophies on display at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

18 NHL trophies on display at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Art Ross Trophy (Top Point Scorer)

(Top Point Scorer) Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy (Perseverance, Sportsmanship and Dedication)

(Perseverance, Sportsmanship and Dedication) Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year)

(Rookie of the Year) Frank J. Selke Trophy (Top Defensive Forward)

(Top Defensive Forward) Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP of Regular Season)

(MVP of Regular Season) Jack Adams Trophy (Coach of the Year)

(Coach of the Year) James Norris Memorial Trophy (Top Defenseman)

(Top Defenseman) Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year (GM of the Year)

(GM of the Year) King Clancy Memorial Trophy (Leadership and Humanitarian Contribution)

(Leadership and Humanitarian Contribution) Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (Sportsmanship and Gentlemanly Conduct)

(Sportsmanship and Gentlemanly Conduct) Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award (Leadership and Growing the Game)

(Leadership and Growing the Game) Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy (Top Goal Scorer)

(Top Goal Scorer) Presidents’ Trophy (Top Overall Record)

(Top Overall Record) Prince of Wales Trophy (Eastern Conference Champion)

(Eastern Conference Champion) Ted Lindsay Trophy (Most Outstanding Player as voted by the NHLPA)

(Most Outstanding Player as voted by the NHLPA) Vezina Memorial Trophy (Top Goaltender)

(Top Goaltender) William M. Jennings Trophy (Goaltender(s) on Team with Fewest Goals Against)

(Goaltender(s) on Team with Fewest Goals Against) Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award (Impact on Community, Culture or Society)

The Vegas Golden Knights have won six of the 18 on display. In 2021, Marc-Andre Fleury won the Vezina for best goalie. That same year, Fleury and Robin Lehner won the William Jennings for goaltenders from the team that allowed the fewest goals on the season.

The Knights won four awards after their 2017- 2018 inaugural season. On the heels of the original Misfits' improbable Stanley Cup run, William Karlsson won the Lady Byng award for sportsmanship, Deryk Engelland won the Mark Messier Leadership award, George McPhee won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year award, and then-coach Gerard Gallant was named the Jack Adams Coach of the Year.

Not on display is the Clarence Campbell Western Conference championship trophy, which the Knights won in 2018 and 2023. Captain Mark Stone was a runner-up for the Selke top defensive forward in 2019.

In 2021, the same season that earned Fleury two more awards -- VGK was runner-up to the Colorado Avalanche for the Presidents' Award for best record.

Maybe the highest individual recognition of all these trophies is the Ted Lindsay MVP award. Edmonton star Conor McDavid took it home last year, becoming the third player to ever be a four-time recipient of the honor.

Coming off Edmonton's seven-game Stanley Cup final appearance against Florida, McDavid may be attending Thursday night's event.