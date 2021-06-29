Vegas Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury wins Vezina Trophy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury has been named the 2020-21 recipient of the Vezina Trophy, awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position,” as selected by NHL general managers.

According to the NHL, Fleury was named on 30 of the 31 ballots and received 14 first-place selections in gaining108 voting points to win the award.

Fleury takes home the Vezina Trophy in his first year as a finalist for the award and is the first player in Golden Knights history to win the award.

The 2018-19 Vezina Trophy winner, Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, secured 99 points coming in second. He was the first choice on 12 ballots.

Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche ranked third with 36 points.