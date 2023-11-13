Looking back at the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup win as the team gets White House recognition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were recognized as 2023 Stanley Cup champions by President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday morning.

Captain Mark Stone followed the President with a speech of his own before the team gifted Biden a VGK jersey and a golden hockey stick.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters and Golden Knights game broadcast host Daren Millard were live as the presentation ended to discuss the honor in D.C. and to look back on Vegas' Cup run:

A look back at Golden Knights' Cup win as team gets White House recognition

