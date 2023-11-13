Golden Knights at White House: Stanley Cup champions honored by President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (KTNV) — Exactly five months to the day of their Game 5 Stanley Cup Final win, the Vegas Golden Knights were honored at the White House.

President Joe Biden greeted the Golden Knights with a speech honoring their victory.

"Congratulations on building everything on an ice rink in the desert," Biden said. "Who says you can't get anything done with a little teamwork?"

The president highlighted some milestones in franchise history, including their trip to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural year, and their fulfillment of owner Bill Foley's "Cup in Six" prophecy. And he congratulated the organization on their work in the community through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

"For Vegas, for Nevada, and for all of us, thank you for shining and sharing that light," he said. "You're Vegas Born, You're Vegas Strong. Congratulations again."

Biden did have one request for the Knights: "Just leave the Flyers alone," he joked. "I married a Philly girl — it's a long story."

The team presented Biden with a no. 46 jersey with his name on the back, plus a shiny golden hockey stick.