Bruce Cassidy, Jack Eichel discuss Vegas Golden Knights' trip to White House

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights officially visited the White House as Stanley Cup champions on Monday morning.

Our sports reporter Tina Nguyen spoke to head coach Bruce Cassidy and center Jack Eichel about being honored by President Joe Biden following the special ceremony.

"It was a very proud moment," said Cassidy. "I mean, you're in the most powerful building in the world, and powerful people are all around you. To be able to celebrate with them is quite an honor. Our guys respect that and [feel] privileged to be here today."

He added, "I worked here 20 years, so to come back and be able to do it as a champion is a little extra special.

Jack Eichel echoed similar sentiments about the visit, calling the entire experience "surreal."

"You never really picture yourself being at the White House. Having the opportunity to meet the President and Vice President is super special," he told Channel 13. "It's a great way to celebrate what we did last year and kind of cap it off."