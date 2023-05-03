Watch Now
Las Vegas and Edmonton mayors wagering on VGK, Oilers series

Posted at 3:19 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 18:19:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The stakes just got a little bit higher for the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Wednesday night, the squad is riding into battle against the Edmonton Oilers in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Now, the cities' mayors are getting in on the action with a "friendly wager".

According to both Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman and Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi, the losing team's mayor must buy the winning team's jersey and wear it to a council meeting.

While Sohi tweeted that Edmonton is coming for Vegas, Goodman said that she looks forward to seeing him model the Golden Knights' gold and black.

