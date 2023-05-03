Las Vegas and Edmonton mayors wagering on VGK, Oilers series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The stakes just got a little bit higher for the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Wednesday night, the squad is riding into battle against the Edmonton Oilers in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Now, the cities' mayors are getting in on the action with a "friendly wager".

According to both Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman and Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi, the losing team's mayor must buy the winning team's jersey and wear it to a council meeting.

Looking forward to a great series between @GoldenKnights & @EdmontonOilers.



Let’s make a friendly bet, @AmarjeetSohiYEG @YEGMayorOffice. Losing mayor wears winning team's sweater at a council meeting & posts to social media.



You’ll look great in gold, Mayor! @CityOfLasVegas… pic.twitter.com/jmzTtayG1b — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 3, 2023

While Sohi tweeted that Edmonton is coming for Vegas, Goodman said that she looks forward to seeing him model the Golden Knights' gold and black.