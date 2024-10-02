'It just shows the strength of this community': Golden Knights honor 1 October first responders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights showed their commitment to community action with special events to honor the victims, survivors and first responders of the 1 October mass shooting on Tuesday.

It's now seven years since 58 people were killed and hundreds more were injured at the Route 91 Harvest Festival — just nine days before the Golden Knights played their first home game at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights hosted a blood drive outside City National Arena on Tuesday morning in partnership with Vitalant Las Vegas and Downtown Summerlin.

Thank you to everyone who is signed up to participate in our blood drive with @VitalantLV today 💛 #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/CAdgVlBXKa — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 1, 2024

Organizers said the blood drive is a reminder of how important it is to have blood already on the shelves that saves lives in emergencies.

Golden Knights support community recovery with 1 October blood drive

"I never knew how important it was to donate blood until it had saved my own life," said Jovanna Calzadillas, Las Vegas shooting survivor.

I wouldn't be here with my family if I didn't have the blood transfusions.

Seven years ago, our city changed forever. We will never forget the people who lost their lives on October 1, 2017 and we will always stand with the first responders that keep the Las Vegas community safe.We are all #VegasStrong 💛 pic.twitter.com/6mDJeMrnlX — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 1, 2024

Also Tuesday morning, the Vegas Golden Knights hosted 500 first responders at a private event. First responders and their families were recognized for their life-saving actions on Oct. 1, 2017.

"The Golden Knights have a really special place in our hearts because of how they reacted right afterwards," said Melissa Wegman, a 1 October survivor.

Golden Knights honor 1 October first responders to mark 7 years since mass shooting

Though 1 October feels like yesterday for Wegman, the Knights shed light on a dark day in Las Vegas.

"It means a lot because, personally, since my father is a police officer, he had some people who sadly passed away, and since the Knights come here to support everyone, it means a lot to not only me but to my father and all the police officers out there," said Zak Ribask, who also attended the Golden Knights' event.

The team showing off their skills and signing autographs means more than just a few hours for fans.

Vincent Vanslyke, a Las Vegas Metro Police officer, said:

It just shows the strength of this community and everybody realizing what's important and being about supporting each other.

Though lives were lost seven years ago, VGK is committed to helping the team understand and remember the meaning of Vegas Strong every season.

"I think just kind of explaining to those guys what we do for the community and what they do for us and it's not hard to see what has happened over the course of seven years kind of starting with this how we all united together and hearing some stories and talking to some people, that's the most important thing," said Shea Theodore, VGK defenseman.