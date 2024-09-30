Henderson Silver Knights kick off training camp in preparation for AHL season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — HUZZAH! Another season of Henderson Silver Knights hockey at the Lee's Family Forum is almost here.

With head coach Ryan Craig at the helm for the second season, the Vegas Golden Knights' AHL farm team opened their training camp at America First Center on Monday.

While VGK is midway through their preseason, HSK is preparing for the beginning of theirs — starting on October 4 when they host Tuscon.

“We’re excited," Craig told Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters. "Had a little bit of nervousness in our stomach as you are when you open up your own camp. Our guys have been going for roughly three weeks, most of them. I think we have three guys in our camp who didn’t participate in a VGK camp, so we have a head start.”

The Silver Knights fell short of the American Hockey League playoffs last season, finishing 28-36-3.

With talented newcomers joining the squad over the offseason, the new-look team is gelling at camp and optimism is high that they can contend for the Calder Cup.

“I like our compete level a lot," HSK captain Jake Bischoff said. "We work hard and we play the right way. It’s obviously early so it’s hard to tell that. Just knowing the guys we brought in. They play both sides of the puck and work really hard. Hopefully we can finish plays off and have a good year.”

“I think we have a lot of potential to be a really good team," said newcomer Cal Burke, who came from divisional rival Colorado. "We got guys who can do it all, really. We have speed and size and strength and scorers. Everything really so it’s going to be a good team.”

Hockey being back doesn't just have the team excited. Fans are returning to the rinks to watch practice.

“It was boring," HSK fan Gary Edie said. "Nothing to do. Now we got something to do on nights when hockey is played. We even watch it on TV. So we’re enjoying it.”

“Just hoping to see the new guys coming in, fitting in really good," HSK fan Sharon Edie said. "Gives us a better chance maybe at getting to the Calder Cup and everything.”

The Silver Knights will travel to face the Texas Stars in their regular season opener on October 11.