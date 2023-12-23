Golden Knights open City National Arena for Winter Classic 'Skate and Watch' party

(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are opening up their practice arena to fans for a "Skate and Watch Party" during the NHL Winter Classic.

The Knights will be in Seattle to face the Kraken at a transformed T-Mobile Park on Jan. 1, 2024.

City National Arena will open at 11:30 a.m. for fans who can watch while they skate or simply sit in the bleachers to watch the game.

The team says this party will feature music, appearances from the VGK Cast, and a chance to win special prizes. The Arsenal team store and MacKenzie River pub will be open for purchases of Winter Classic merchandise or food and drinks, respectively.

Space is limited, so VGK encourages fans to pre-register for the event at citynationalarena.com.

Festivities are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1550 S. Pavilion Center.

Puck drop is scheduled for 12 p.m., and the game will be broadcast nationally on TNT.