Golden Knights depart Las Vegas for NHL playoffs: Where they stand today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — And the Knights are off! Players left morning skate on Sunday to head out for the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The guys in gold skated on over to Harry Reid International Airport to kick off what fans in the valley, and beyond, hope will be a successful playoff series.

First up, the Knights will face off against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Texas on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

After a roller coaster season, the Golden Knights officially clenched their playoff spot on April 12 in a win over Minnesota Wild.