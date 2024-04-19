Vegas Golden Knights playoff schedule announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The matchup is set: The Vegas Golden Knights will head to Dallas for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
After a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks in their regular-season finale Thursday night, the Knights learned their fate for the playoffs.
A 2023 Western Conference Final rematch, the Dallas Stars will host the Knights for games one and two of the series.
The playoffs will return to T-Mobile Arena when the Knights host Dallas for games three and four.
Games 1 and 2 will be broadcast on Vegas 34 and ESPN. Game 3 will be on Vegas 34, TBS, truTV, and Max. Broadcast information for the rest of the series has yet to be announced.
The complete series schedule is below:
- Game 1 — Knights at Stars: Monday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center
- Game 2 — Knights at Stars: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center
- Game 3 — Stars at Knights: April 27, 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena
- Game 4 — Stars at Knights: April 29, TBD at T-Mobile Arena
- Game 5* — Knights at Stars: May 1, TBD at American Airlines Center
- Game 6* — Stars at Knights: May 3, TBD at T-Mobile Arena
- Game 7* — Knights at Stars: May 5, TBD at American Airlines Center
*if necessary.
