Vegas Golden Knights playoff schedule announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The matchup is set: The Vegas Golden Knights will head to Dallas for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

After a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks in their regular-season finale Thursday night, the Knights learned their fate for the playoffs.

A 2023 Western Conference Final rematch, the Dallas Stars will host the Knights for games one and two of the series.

The playoffs will return to T-Mobile Arena when the Knights host Dallas for games three and four.

Games 1 and 2 will be broadcast on Vegas 34 and ESPN. Game 3 will be on Vegas 34, TBS, truTV, and Max. Broadcast information for the rest of the series has yet to be announced.

The complete series schedule is below:



Game 1 — Knights at Stars: Monday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center

Monday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center Game 2 — Knights at Stars: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center Game 3 — Stars at Knights: April 27, 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena

April 27, 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena Game 4 — Stars at Knights: April 29, TBD at T-Mobile Arena

April 29, TBD at T-Mobile Arena Game 5* — Knights at Stars: May 1, TBD at American Airlines Center

May 1, TBD at American Airlines Center Game 6* — Stars at Knights: May 3, TBD at T-Mobile Arena

May 3, TBD at T-Mobile Arena Game 7* — Knights at Stars: May 5, TBD at American Airlines Center

*if necessary.

