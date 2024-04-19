Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights playoff schedule announced

The Knights will face the Dallas Stars in the first round.
Ian Maule/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate after Hertl's game-winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche during overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 13:09:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The matchup is set: The Vegas Golden Knights will head to Dallas for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

After a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks in their regular-season finale Thursday night, the Knights learned their fate for the playoffs.

A 2023 Western Conference Final rematch, the Dallas Stars will host the Knights for games one and two of the series.

The playoffs will return to T-Mobile Arena when the Knights host Dallas for games three and four.

Games 1 and 2 will be broadcast on Vegas 34 and ESPN. Game 3 will be on Vegas 34, TBS, truTV, and Max. Broadcast information for the rest of the series has yet to be announced.

The complete series schedule is below:

  • Game 1 — Knights at Stars: Monday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center
  • Game 2 — Knights at Stars: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center
  • Game 3 — Stars at Knights: April 27, 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena
  • Game 4 — Stars at Knights: April 29, TBD at T-Mobile Arena
  • Game 5* — Knights at Stars: May 1, TBD at American Airlines Center
  • Game 6* — Stars at Knights: May 3, TBD at T-Mobile Arena
  • Game 7* — Knights at Stars: May 5, TBD at American Airlines Center

*if necessary.
