Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

LIVE: Anaheim puts first point on the board over VGK, 1-0 Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights hope to round out regular season play with a four-game win streak.
Vegas Golden Knights - Tomas Hertl
David Becker/AP
Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) and Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights - Tomas Hertl
Posted at 7:14 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 23:24:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking for their fourth straight win to round out regular season play against the Anaheim Ducks with one eye on playoff matchup possibilities and the other on the game at hand.

While the Ducks have only one road victory in their last 10, Anaheim has beat the defending Stanley Cup Champions two out of their last three meetings.

The Knights need two points against the Ducks to clinch the Pacific Division's third seed and will likely face Edmonton or Dallas on the road for the first round of the postseason.

Puck drop between VGK and Anaheim is 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

LIVE UPDATES

SECOND PERIOD

7:08 - Penalty on Ryan Strome for Slashing Pavel Dorofeyev, first power play opportunity for VGK

15:35 - Frank Vatrano scores on the power play, 1-0 Ducks

16:46 - Penalty on Michael Amadio for hooking Jakob Silfverberg, gives Ducks first power play opportunity of the game

FIRST PERIOD

Shots on goal 11-4 VGK, scoreless going into 1st intermission.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH