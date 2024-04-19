LIVE: Anaheim puts first point on the board over VGK, 1-0 Ducks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking for their fourth straight win to round out regular season play against the Anaheim Ducks with one eye on playoff matchup possibilities and the other on the game at hand.

While the Ducks have only one road victory in their last 10, Anaheim has beat the defending Stanley Cup Champions two out of their last three meetings.

The Knights need two points against the Ducks to clinch the Pacific Division's third seed and will likely face Edmonton or Dallas on the road for the first round of the postseason.

Puck drop between VGK and Anaheim is 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

LIVE UPDATES

SECOND PERIOD

7:08 - Penalty on Ryan Strome for Slashing Pavel Dorofeyev, first power play opportunity for VGK

15:35 - Frank Vatrano scores on the power play, 1-0 Ducks

16:46 - Penalty on Michael Amadio for hooking Jakob Silfverberg, gives Ducks first power play opportunity of the game

FIRST PERIOD

Shots on goal 11-4 VGK, scoreless going into 1st intermission.